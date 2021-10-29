Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Laurel officials, along with the friends and family of Mayor Tom Nelson, are grappling with news of his death from COVID-19 early Friday morning.

Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections.

"This is devastating," said Laurel City Council member Bruce McGee. "It set me back in the saddle."

McGee, who is currently city council vice president, had served with Nelson for years on city council. Nelson was a council member when he was appointed mayor in January 2018 after a contested mayoral election.

Nelson had run against Dave Waggoner, a city employee at the water treatment plant. At the time, officials in the city contended Waggoner couldn't also serve as mayor because he was employed by the city.

Waggoner won the election but then did not show up for the swearing in ceremony. Nelson was sworn in the next day.

Laurel currently has a mayor/council form of government, meaning the mayor runs the day-to-day operations of the city as opposed to a hired manager or chief administrator. Laurel had a city administrator until 2019.