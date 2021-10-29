Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Laurel officials, along with the friends and family of Mayor Tom Nelson, are grappling with news of his death from COVID-19 early Friday morning.
Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections.
"This is devastating," said Laurel City Council member Bruce McGee. "It set me back in the saddle."
McGee, who is currently city council vice president, had served with Nelson for years on city council. Nelson was a council member when he was appointed mayor in January 2018 after a contested mayoral election.
Nelson had run against Dave Waggoner, a city employee at the water treatment plant. At the time, officials in the city contended Waggoner couldn't also serve as mayor because he was employed by the city.
Waggoner won the election but then did not show up for the swearing in ceremony. Nelson was sworn in the next day.
Laurel currently has a mayor/council form of government, meaning the mayor runs the day-to-day operations of the city as opposed to a hired manager or chief administrator. Laurel had a city administrator until 2019.
Once Nelson got sick earlier this month, city council president Emelie Eaton assumed those duties. Attempts by the Gazette to reach Eaton Friday morning were unsuccessful.
The next steps for the city aren't perfectly clear.
"We're going to be a little off balance for a while," McGee said.
McGee is one of the three candidates that was running for mayor against Nelson. The other two are Waggoner and Scot Stokes.
Should one of those three candidates win, it's likely Eaton will continue running the city until January when the newly elected mayor would be sworn in.
If Nelson ends up the top vote-getter it's possible the city council would then have to appoint a mayor in January. The appointed mayor would then have to run in 2023 — the next city wide election — to keep his seat rather than serve the full 4-year term.
The immediate business of the city will be figuring our the best and most appropriate way to honor the memory of Nelson as the city's mayor, McGee said.
"We're kind of in uncharted waters," he said.