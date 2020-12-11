Laurel Montana Community Foundation receives grant for lighting project

Montana Community Foundation awarded ReImagine What is Possible Grants totaling more than $31,000 to 16 community foundations and organizations that participated in the second installment of ReImagining Rural, a partnership with the First Interstate Bank Foundation, the Governor’s Office of Montana, the Burton K. Wheeler Center, and Montana State University Extension.

Laurel Montana Community Foundation received a grant in the amount of $2,000.

LMCF will use the money to make improvements to the old Community Bank building and Town Square Park in Laurel.

Five lights will be installed to illuminate the building and the sidewalk along East Main Street and First Avenue. The lights will be mounted on the building at approximately 20 feet high. Work on the building is currently in progress.

Town Square will received three to five pole lights around the perimeter. The project is planned for spring.

The lighting project costs approximately $10,000 and is meant to encourage walking around Laurel’s downtown area, according to information from LMCF. The Town Square will also be reconfigured to promote cultural activities of outdoor music, live performance, art fairs and other craft shows. A permanent stage is also in the plans to further promote activities in the downtown area.

