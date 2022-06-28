Laurel pedophile gets 80 years; victim a 'hero' for disclosing abuse

A Laurel man was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for raping a child multiple times over a period of several years.

Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse that occurred over a decade ago. The conviction follows the victim, now an adult, detailing for investigators what Voyles did to him and then later recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.

“I had no idea the secret that he was carrying inside of him," the victim’s mother said during the sentencing hearing Tuesday. "He told me that he saw a picture on Facebook of Mr. Voyles with a group of kids and he knew it was time to tell his secret."

She raised her son in Laurel, according to court documents, and Voyles sometimes babysat her children. On at least three documented occasions, Voyles used the trust of the family to sexually prey on the boy. The abuse began in 2006 when Voyles was a 38-years-old.

The abuse continued until the boy was 14, and occurred both in the residence where Voyles lived and at a campground near Columbus. Yellowstone County prosecutors detailed explicitly in court the sex acts Voyles forced on the boy. The boy's mother Tuesday said her son lost his ability to trust anyone through his teen years, and he often lashed out at her in anger. She had no idea why. It was when her son was in his 20s that she got a text from him asking her if she remembered Voyles, and telling her what happened from 2006 through 2010.

“My heart broke, and tears ran down my face. My thoughts raced, connecting all the dots of the past: the anger, the sadness, the need to be close to his family even after he moved out on his own…My heart was breaking for him, but I was also so proud of him, for his courage,” she told the judge.

The victim spoke with investigators in August 2020, and county prosecutors filed rape charges against Voyles in January 2021. The charges were possible due to recent changes to state laws regarding child sex abuse. In May 2019, then-Gov. Steve Bullock signed into law a bill that dropped all statutes of limitations pertaining to rape and sexual assault in cases where the victim is under age 18.

The State Legislature made a series of changes to how prosecutors approach sex crimes in part because of the systematic abuse of dozens of young boys by a Miles City athletic trainer at Custer County High School. James "Doc" Jensen, 82, is currently in federal custody for child sex abuse and possession of child pornography.

Voyles pleaded not guilty to all three charges of sexual intercourse without consent and maintained his innocence through his sentencing. The jury heard testimony from detectives, an expert in child sex abuse, the victim's mother and her son. They unanimously found Voyles guilty of all three counts April 20.

“When we left the courthouse that day, I could see my son walk a lighter step, a step filled with relief. We talked briefly about the what-ifs and the what-nows, but we both agreed that now people are aware of the horrible thing that Mr. Voyles had done,” she said.

Sarah Hyde and John Ryan prosecuted the case. Speaking before Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada on Tuesday, Ryan said the boy was a "hero" for coming forward. With prosecutors recommending a 60-year sentence in Montana State Prison, Ryan said Voyles was a lifelong predator who was a threat to children.

Voyles had previously been sentenced for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 while living in California in 1983. Although the details of that case were sealed because he was a minor at the time, his defense attorneys said Tuesday he was mutually and consensually masturbating with a 12-year-old neighbor. One person testified Tuesday on Voyles’s behalf, saying he had not seen any signs of sexual abuse in the 20 years they’d been friends. Voyles also bragged in court about his associating with hundreds of kids throughout his life, as he worked with the Special Olympics, and had no other convictions of child sex abuse.

To support the prosecution’s recommendation, Ryan said Voyles had a history of inappropriate behavior around children, specifically young boys. In Laurel, someone allegedly posted signs in the neighborhood where Voyles lived warning parents to keep their kids away from him. Voyles also lost his job as a bus driver in Billings for frequently bringing young boys onto the bus for free rides.

Ryan said the cruelty of what Voyles did to the boy, and how Voyles managed to abuse him over the course of several years, led prosecutors to ask for such a long sentence. Voyles groomed the boy, manipulating his trust and that of his mother and gradually coercing a 10-year-old into sex acts, prosecutors said.

Voyles used the sentencing hearing to complain that “not all the facts” were shared with the jury during the trial. He spent several minutes testifying under oath that he remained innocent, and said he plans to appeal. His defense attorneys asked the judge for a 10-year sentence.

Harada said Voyles was an untreated sex offender and dangerous, and his risk to reoffend moved her to impose a sentence beyond what prosecutors recommended. In Yellowstone County, the average sentence imposed for sexual intercourse without consent is about 30 years, Harada said. She sentenced Voyles to 80 years in MSP for each count, which he will serve concurrently.

“The specific facts of this case are absolutely terrible. There was a young man who trusted you and wanted to look up to you. And unfortunately he was victimized in a truly disgusting manner…He will never be the same,” Harada said.

The majority of all sexual assault victims are under 30, according to data from the non-profit The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Anonymous reports of child sex abuse can be made through the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-4AC-HILD (422-4453). The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services also maintains a 24-hour hotline for child abuse reports at 1 (866) 820-5437.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.