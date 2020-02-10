Laurel police investigate 'unattended death'

Police officers in Laurel are investigating what the department has called an "unattended death."
"There is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public," Chief Stanley Langve wrote in a statement Monday night.
The body was discovered on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Laurel.
Investigators asked the public to avoid the area while they processed the scene. They expected to be done with it by Tuesday, Langve said.
The department planned to release no more details about the incident. Police did not release any identifying information about the person, including age or gender. Langve said the investigation is in its early stages.
A coroner must investigate unattended or unwitnessed deaths of people who have not seen a physician in the 30 days before the death, according to Montana law.