The Laurel Police Department is looking for information on a series of vandalism incidents on the south side of Laurel.
About eight car windows were discovered to be smashed Wednesday night, but no items were taken. Most of the vandalism occurred near Forrest and Yellowstone avenues.
Any information on the vandalism can be reported to Laurel police at 406-628-8737. Callers should reference case 1086.