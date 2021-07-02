Laurel preps 71st annual fireworks display amid county-wide fire restrictions

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department is preparing for its 71st annual fireworks display at Thomson Park, with additional measures being taken to combat growing fire concerns.

While Yellowstone County has entered stage II fire restrictions, the event will proceed as planned. Setting off fireworks in surrounding areas carries a serious risk of igniting wildfires — inside city limits, fireworks are much safer to use.

“Where we shoot them at, it’s green all over,” said LVFD Assistant Fire Chief Kent Kulesa.

Since most lawns in Laurel are watered, and fireworks are less likely to fall onto dry grass, the fire risk is lower than surrounding areas. However, the LVFD has an action plan just in case.

“We have rush trucks staged around where they go off,” said Kulesa. Additionally, the entire fire department will be placed on alert, and a team of firefighters will be ready to deploy at all times. The precautions even extend to the field from which the fireworks are fired — the in-ground sprinklers can be used to mitigate a ground fire.