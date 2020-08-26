Laurel school staffer tests positive for COVID-19, straining resources

A positive COVID-19 case from an employee of Laurel Public Schools has strained district staffing as other employees have had to quarantine.
Superintendent Linda Filpula sent a letter to parents Sunday with details about exposure related to the case. The staffer didn't have contact with students, but had worked with other employees until Aug. 18.
Other employees have had to quarantine, Filpula said, calling it the "biggest challenge" Laurel has faced in its reopening so far.
Kids in the district went back to school Aug. 20. Most quarantine requirements call for at least 10 days of isolation.
"There's a ripple effect to that," she said. Filpula did not say what position the employee held with the district, but did talk about plans for what to do if several teachers had to quarantine, leaving gaps in staffing — a question that schools across the country have grappled with.
While healthy-but-exposed quarantining teachers could still work from home by virtual means, someone still needs to physically supervise a classroom full of kids, Filpula said. And like many Montana districts, including Billings, Laurel struggles to find consistent substitute teachers.
Many of Laurel's usual subs are retired teachers who are considered at risk for complications from COVID-19 because of the age.
"We do not have a lot of subs to draw from," she said.
Like Billings, Laurel offered either remote or in-person options for students this school year. About 15% of students in the district opted for remote learning, and some have switched into the in-person model since school began, Filpula said.
Laurel joins Shepherd and Hardin among schools in the Billings area that have reported positive cases linked to their schools. So far, the only one to shutdown has been Shepherd, where the district's reopening plan triggered an automatic two-day cleaning closure. Shepherd has since scrapped that policy.
Health officials in Billings have said that its likely cases will increase as schools bring kids back into buildings. School District 2 superintendent Greg Upham acknowledged that Wednesday.
“We anticipate that we will have COVID cases in our schools,” he said.
