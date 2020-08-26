Laurel school staffer tests positive for COVID-19, straining resources

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A positive COVID-19 case from an employee of Laurel Public Schools has strained district staffing as other employees have had to quarantine.

Superintendent Linda Filpula sent a letter to parents Sunday with details about exposure related to the case. The staffer didn't have contact with students, but had worked with other employees until Aug. 18.

Other employees have had to quarantine, Filpula said, calling it the "biggest challenge" Laurel has faced in its reopening so far.

Kids in the district went back to school Aug. 20. Most quarantine requirements call for at least 10 days of isolation.

"There's a ripple effect to that," she said. Filpula did not say what position the employee held with the district, but did talk about plans for what to do if several teachers had to quarantine, leaving gaps in staffing — a question that schools across the country have grappled with.

While healthy-but-exposed quarantining teachers could still work from home by virtual means, someone still needs to physically supervise a classroom full of kids, Filpula said. And like many Montana districts, including Billings, Laurel struggles to find consistent substitute teachers.