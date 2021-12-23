 Skip to main content
Laurel schools cut bus routes due to driver shortage
Calling all potential school bus drivers for an open house at CSD Jan. 6

School bus driver shortages are affecting districts all over the country.

 MICHELLE MCCONNAHA - Ravalli Republic

Some students in the Laurel public school district will have to find another way to school after the holiday break.

Starting Jan. 3, kids living less than three miles away will not be able to ride the bus.

Drivers will “provide transportation to all students over three miles and in-town transfers,” reads the letter by Superintendent Dr. Linda Filpula. “These are combined routes with less bus stops along with students having to walk to main roads,” she said.

Filpula asks parents to encourage drivers they know to consider part-time commitments, even if they are only able to drive one route per week, or to act as a substitute driver.

Filpula also asks parents to remove their children from the transportation service list if they do not ride the bus in order to free up space for other students.

Those interested in driving may contact Transportation Director Zada Stamper at 628-3579 for information.

The tier system of determining which students are still eligible for bus routes was approved by the trustees, said Filpula. Up-to-date routes and maps are available online at www.laurel.k12.mt.us.

