Laurel schools to have some elementary students go online-only

Filpula said that several people who signed up for the district's substitute pool earlier this year have reversed course as cases have surged in recent weeks. She said that's she's been working in schools to try to help keep doors open in recent days.

Laurel is one of the largest districts in the state to revert back to online learning, albeit for only some students. Smaller schools, like Jordan's district in Garfield County, have had to temporarily close full buildings, in part because staff are more likely to teach multiple grades levels and be involved in multiple extra-curriculum activities.

The grade-level closure is more likely in larger districts, where students are spread among many buildings and it's more feasible to create isolated cohort groups of students and staff to limit mixing.

Filpula sent out a letter to parents about the switch Friday.

Laurel parents of students affected by the remote switch can pick up electronic devices Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the district administration building at 410 Colorado Avenue. They can sign up for the devices at the following website: https://www.formality.io/v/ujh9Qd8

Parents can also pick up meal bundles with breakfast and lunch for two days from the Graff Elementary parking lot on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

