Laurel schools to have some elementary students go online-only

Laurel has joined an increasing number of schools that have been pushed into temporary online-only learning because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, especially among school staff.
First graders at West Elementary and third and fourth graders at Graff Elementary will temporarily switch to remote learning for two weeks beginning Monday. Other grade levels will continue with in-person instruction.
“We are just short of staff," superintendent Linda Filpula said.
Schools across the state have been challenged as the novel coronavirus spreads through communities at an unprecedented rate and more staff and students have been affected by positive cases and quarantines. Montana added a reported a record 1,063 new cases Friday, with more than 200 of those reported among Yellowstone County residents.
Park City students went remote last week because of positive cases among staff and students; Hardin will begin two weeks of remote learning Monday because positive cases have forced about 300 students and staffers to quarantine.
Staffing problems have been compounded by a long-running substitute teacher shortage in Montana. Many districts have increased pay for subs this year, but have still struggled to cope with staff absences.
Filpula said that several people who signed up for the district's substitute pool earlier this year have reversed course as cases have surged in recent weeks. She said that's she's been working in schools to try to help keep doors open in recent days.
Laurel is one of the largest districts in the state to revert back to online learning, albeit for only some students. Smaller schools, like Jordan's district in Garfield County, have had to temporarily close full buildings, in part because staff are more likely to teach multiple grades levels and be involved in multiple extra-curriculum activities.
The grade-level closure is more likely in larger districts, where students are spread among many buildings and it's more feasible to create isolated cohort groups of students and staff to limit mixing.
Filpula sent out a letter to parents about the switch Friday.
Laurel parents of students affected by the remote switch can pick up electronic devices Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the district administration building at 410 Colorado Avenue. They can sign up for the devices at the following website: https://www.formality.io/v/ujh9Qd8
Parents can also pick up meal bundles with breakfast and lunch for two days from the Graff Elementary parking lot on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
