Laurel standoff ends with one arrested, no injuries

A man is in custody after a standoff in Laurel that began Thursday afternoon and lasted through the evening.

Matthew Russel Campbell, 30, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of assault and criminal mischief, according to a statement from the Laurel Police Department released Thursday night.

Laurel officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Third Avenue, according to a previous statement from Laurel Police Chief Stanley Langve. A woman told officers someone fired rounds at her as she approached a property.

She was not injured, but the shooting drew multiple officers in tactical gear to the area. Additional personnel with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office came to assist before Laurel police arrested Campbell.

LPD is not releasing any additional details regarding the standoff at this time.