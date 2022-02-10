Laurel student charged after bringing handgun to high school

A Laurel High School student has been charged with several crimes after he was found carrying a handgun with a loaded magazine at the school Thursday.

The arrest came after the school resource officer was notified by a student at about 9:45 a.m. that another student had displayed the gun in a restroom.

The suspect had apparently warned other students he showed the gun to that they better not tell anyone about the gun, “or else,” Laurel Police Chief Stan Langve said in a news release.

“The suspect did speak with the officer and stated that he had no plans to use the weapons against anyone in the school but was carrying it for his protection,” the chief said.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon in a school building, and minor in possession, and then remanded to Youth Detention.

“There is no indication that anyone else was involved with bringing the weapon to the school or that the suspect had planned any violence,” Langve said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0