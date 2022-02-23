Laurel student who brought loaded gun to school charged as an adult

A Laurel High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegedly bringing a firearm to school and threatening a student.

The 16-year-old boy appeared in Yellowstone County District Court via teleconference. Prosecutors have charged him as an adult with assault, a felony, and possessing a weapon inside a school building, a misdemeanor.

The defendant allegedly brought a handgun into Laurel High School on Feb. 9, according to charging documents. He showed the gun to a student in one of the school’s bathrooms after mentioning that he might get a felony. The defendant then threatened the student that he “better not tell anyone,” documents say, making the student afraid for his safety.

He allegedly showed the handgun to another student the following day, who alerted the school resource officer. After the defendant told the officer he had a vape unit, the SRO found a loaded semi-automatic handgun during a search. He was arrested that morning and initially charged in Youth Court. The investigation into the charges, headed by the Laurel Police Department, is ongoing.

LPD Chief Stan Langve wrote in a press release issued Feb. 10 that the defendant told the officer that he had no plans to use the weapon against anyone, but carried it for his protection. When asked for an update regarding the investigation Wednesday, LPD referred The Gazette to Jared Anglin, the SRO at Laurel High School who responded to the report of the firearm. Anglin was not available to comment Wednesday.

In Montana, prosecutors can press assault charges against anyone suspected of causing physical harm with a weapon, or, in this instance, causing “reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury,” according to state law. If convicted of assault with a weapon, the student could face up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. A sentence for possessing a weapon inside a school building comes with the possibility of up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $500. Montana law prohibits anyone other than law enforcement from carrying a weapon, concealed or otherwise, within K-12 schools.

Standing Master Laurie Grygiel set the student’s bond at $5,000 during his arraignment. As part of the conditions of his release, he must remain under the custody and supervision of his mother, who was present in the courtroom Wednesday. He will also have to be electronically monitored and check in weekly with Youth Court upon his release. His next appearance in court is scheduled for April 19.

District Judge Michael G. Moses will preside over the case.

Editor's note: Although the suspect in this case was charged as an adult, The Gazette typically doesn't name juveniles.

