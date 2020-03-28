Law enforcement, business group and others join Yellowstone County health command team

As Yellowstone County leaders continue to address the unfolding COVID-19 crisis, the United Health Command has adding members to work on specific issues that may arise as the pandemic continues.
"We're going to build out our response organization," K.C. Williams told Billings City Council members earlier this week. Williams is the director of disaster and emergency services for the county.
The expanded team includes Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and Billings Police assistant chief Jeremy House, who represent law enforcement and will add a public safety perspective to the United Health Command.
Also added was Derek Yeager, the Southern Area fire management officer for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. He represents first responders and emergency medical technicians.
Erika Willis, the executive director of Tumbleweed, a drop-in resource center for at-risk teens and young adults, will give perspective on the city's vulnerable population, representing the city's shelters and homeless and transient assistance programs.
Her group will work on the response when a homeless or transient person in the county tests positive for COVID-19.
Steve Arveschoug, the executive director of Big Sky Economic Development, will give perspective to the economic response and recovery to the COVID-19 crisis.
Gavin Woltjer, director of the Billings Public Library and acting public information officer for the city of Billings, is aiding with communication.
The United Health Command is comprised of representatives from Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, and is run by John Felton, the county's health officer and CEO of RiverStone Health.
Williams, as director of disaster and emergency services for the county, also sits on the command. He said the command teams may change or grow as the response to the crisis expands.
"This is going to evolve slowly," Williams said.
