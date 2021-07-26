Law enforcement looking for man who escaped from Park County jail

A man overpowered a guard and escaped from the Park County Detention facility in Livingston on Sunday evening, and law enforcement is warning the public that he is considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday, July 25, just before 11 p.m., 34-year-old inmate Jordon Earl Linde "overpowered a Park County Detention Officer and took his sidearm and vehicle keys," a press release issued Monday morning read.

"Linde is armed and considered to be dangerous. He is last known to be wearing inmate clothing with black and white stripes on."

Linde is still at large and is believed to be driving a stolen 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with MT plate 49-6627D.

At the time of his escape, Linde stole a Park County Detention minivan. Park County Sheriff's Office deputies found the stolen minivan on Monday morning.

Linde was last seen around Mile Marker 11 on US Hwy 89 North. Park County and surrounding counties and agencies are currently searching for Linde.

If you see Linde, do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Please contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050, or call 911.

