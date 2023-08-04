A group of people injured in the July 22 collapse of a deck at the Briarwood Country Club filed a lawsuit Friday.

As many as 40 people were injured when the wooden deck fell at least 10 feet at the club where the annual “Tangle Derby” golf tournament was being held.

At least 25 people were transported to area hospitals following the collapse of the deck with injuries ranging from head wounds to broken ribs and cuts to arms and legs. Other victims were taken to area hospitals in private vehicles.

American Medical Response sent 11 units to the scene. Laurel Emergency Medical Services also responded with two ambulances, the Lockwood Fire District arrived with one ambulance, and St. Vincent Healthcare’s HELP Flight had two ground units respond.

“The impact from the fall and impact with falling people and debris from the deck area caused serious, severe, and permanent injury to plaintiffs,” the lawsuit states. “Many of (the injured) required emergency and life-sustaining care.”

The lawsuit alleges Briarwood managers had recently made “cosmetic improvements” to the deck, replacing the decking surface with composite lumber and painting the structure.

Those cosmetic improvements made the deck appear new and safe, masking the “rotting and decaying lumber” of the deck’s support structure, the suit alleges.

“The painting of the rotting structure was an intentional effort by Briarwood to obscure, conceal, and hide the rotting condition of the deck,” according to the lawsuit.

Named in the suit are Shane Bakken, Tracey Bakken, Scott Dana, Katelin Hagenbuch, Jacob Hagenbuch, Chad Ker, Thad Lensing and Jackson Smith. All of the plaintiffs are from Yellowstone County except for Ker who lives in Oregon. Others injured in the collapse could be added as the suit progresses.

The suit alleges six counts, including negligence, premises liability, misrepresentation, and others claims. The suit was filed by Joseph Cook with the Heenan & Cook law firm in Billings.

The response to the collapse from first responders was massive.

The Billings Fire Department had 11 units respond to the incident. The Billings Police Department had 12 units on scene and officers assisted with guiding patients, crowd control and directing traffic. The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office also directed traffic.