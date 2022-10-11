Lead poisoning of eagles highlights Audubon talk on Oct. 17

Lead poisoning from spent ammunition is a known cause of mortality and sickness in bald and golden eagles.

Vince Slabe, a research wildlife biologist at Conservation Science Global, will give a talk on Oct. 17 to the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society discussing the implications of lead poisoning for bald and golden eagles at a nationwide scale. The free discussion will start at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Church on the corner of Poly and Rehberg.

Slabe worked on multiple avian research and monitoring projects in California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming before completing a Ph.D. at West Virginia University in Forest Resources Science studying lead poisoning of eagles. He will discuss his dissertation research that was recently published in the journal Science and also discuss his current work running non-lead ammunition distribution programs.

He is interested in testing if the increased use of non-lead ammunition results in reductions of bald and golden eagle mortalities.