 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lead poisoning of eagles highlights Audubon talk on Oct. 17

  • 0
Golden eagle

A golden eagle purchases on an elk carcass at Montana's MPG Ranch.

Lead poisoning from spent ammunition is a known cause of mortality and sickness in bald and golden eagles.

Vince Slabe, a research wildlife biologist at Conservation Science Global, will give a talk on Oct. 17 to the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society discussing the implications of lead poisoning for bald and golden eagles at a nationwide scale. The free discussion will start at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Church on the corner of Poly and Rehberg.

Bald eagle

A bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning was photographed at the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

Slabe worked on multiple avian research and monitoring projects in California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming before completing a Ph.D. at West Virginia University in Forest Resources Science studying lead poisoning of eagles. He will discuss his dissertation research that was recently published in the journal Science and also discuss his current work running non-lead ammunition distribution programs.

He is interested in testing if the increased use of non-lead ammunition results in reductions of bald and golden eagle mortalities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

International Day of the Girl: Choosing football over teen motherhood in Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News