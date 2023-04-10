Ahead of the school board elections, the League of Women Voters of Billings offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.

This “one-stop shop” for election information provides Yellowstone County voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

VOTE411 helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place, and more. It’s an easy to use website, where users can enter their mailing address, and be directed to information about an upcoming election, and what is on their ballot.

The League of Women Voters of Billings is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Yellowstone County voters. We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Election Day.