This session, the Republican-dominated Legislature loosened requirements for monitoring water quality when some subdivisions are built.

Under Senate Bill 240, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte on May 2, subdivisions with 14 lots or less that are 2 miles from high quality water and meet other criteria are exempt from review under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, said Derf Johnson, deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center.

Johnson said MEPA isn’t a prohibition, it’s an evaluation, and without assessments the cumulative effects of such development can go undetected.

Since the Clean Water Act doesn’t address septic systems, Johnson said the state is seeing a gradual increase in nutrient pollution in the groundwater. That’s showing up as algae blooms in rivers as summer drought shrinks streamflows.

In April, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality “proposed to list 40 to 50 miles of the Gallatin River – from the border of Yellowstone National Park to the confluence of Spanish Creek – as impaired due to excessive algal growth,” the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

In other water legislation, SB 285 also targeted subdivisions and sewage facilities, changing the requirement for a review if the land is more than a half mile from any surface water. Originally, the bill sought a reduction to 500 feet. Subdivisions that close will now have to meet new criteria still to be developed by the Department of Environmental Quality.

House Bill 364, which is still awaiting the governor’s signature, would allow independent private engineers to conduct reviews and approve plans for subdivision sanitation systems in an attempt to speed up the process for developers, Johnson said.

The legislation would circumvent the Department of Environmental Quality when the agency seeks extensions for subdivision reviews. Under the bill, the DEQ will be in charge of developing a curriculum to examine and certify independent reviewers. It would also require refunds of subdivision fees when DEQ seeks a deadline extension.

One group fighting development’s effects on water quality is Bozeman-based Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. On Thursday the group protested a Gallatin County Planning Board decision to allow a 34-lot subdivision south of Bozeman that will rely on exempt wells and septic systems. The preliminary plat application “failed to examine the potential cumulative impacts of septic wastewater on downgradient private wells and water resources, and likewise avoided considering potential impacts of new septics on the adjacent headwaters tributary of Rocky Creek,” the group wrote in a press release.

By far the worst bill of the session dealing with water, according to Johnson, was HB 576. It would revise the “definition of ‘material damage’” for industrial water users like coal mines. The bill has yet to be signed.

“The legislature has been weakening standards for so long in Montana, eventually they are going to run up against the federal backstop, where federal law reigns supreme,” Johnson said. “Some of these bills directly conflict with federal law.”

The Montana Legislature also passed Senate Joint Resolution 10 opposing removal of any Snake River, Montana or Northwest hydropower dams. Breaching dams has been proposed by tribes and environmental groups to restore diminishing steelhead and salmon runs in the Pacific Northwest.