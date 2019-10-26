Montana Social Scientists LLC is hosting five informational lectures regarding suicide prevention and education at the Montana State University Billings campus on Nov. 7 and 8.
“Let’s Talk, Montana!” will showcase the latest research in suicide prevention, with all lectures in Library room 231, located on the second floor of the MSU Billings Library.
Experts in the fields of psychology, public health and suicide prevention will be on site to host workshops and answer questions throughout the two days. The public is invited to attend all events at various price points. RNs, teachers, and other professionals are also able to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through their participation in each workshop.
On Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Karl Rosston, LCSW, will host a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Train-the-Trainer Certification course. For $495 per person, participants will receive suicide prevention trainer certification, effective for three years.
Then, from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., Mark Schure, Ph.D., from the Bozeman Center for Mental Health Research & Recovery will present “Internet-based Therapy for Rural Communities.” The lecture is free and open to the public, and costs $25 for 1.5 CEUs.
A free, public lecture hosted by John Sommers-Flanagan, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and professor of counseling at the University of Montana, will take place at 7 p.m. “Psychological Well-being & the Pursuit of Happiness” is packed with valuable, engaging content for guests, according to a press release from MSUB. This lecture grants 1.5 CEUs for $25.
Sommers-Flanagan will also be the featured speaker of the event on Nov. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. His informational workshop, “Advances in Suicide Assessment & Treatment Planning,” costs $50 for attendees and $125 for 6.5 CEUs.
Adjunct Professor of Communication at MSU Billings Michelle Lamberson, M.S., will conclude the event with her lecture, “Trauma-Informed Mindfulness” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This specific lecture is highly recommended for RNs, EMTs, emergency personnel, teachers and parents, with a cost of $25 for attendees and $60 for 3.5 CEUs.
Free parking is available at the MSUB parking garage; guests should check in at the parking office.
To register for the event, contact Vanessa McNeill, owner of Montana Social Scientists, by calling 406-214-0029 or emailing MontanaSocialScientists@gmail.com.
For more information, go to montanasocialscientists.com/intro-to-suicide.