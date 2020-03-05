‘Lethal Control’ film coming to Billings

Footloose Montana will host a viewing of “Lethal Control,” a film by Missoula-based filmmaker Jamie Drysdale, at the Billings Public Library from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.
The film explores the impacts of M-44s on a young Idaho boy, his dog and an older man in Utah impacted by the cyanide bombs, as well as the dramatic impact M-44s have on all types of wildlife, family pets and people.
Wildlife Services, based in Billings, uses M-44s to kill predators. Last year, Wildlife Services killed more than 3.2 million animals in all 50 states, according to a press release from Footloose Montana.
Footloose Montana is a Missoula-based nonprofit that supports ending trappings on public lands and waters in Montana.