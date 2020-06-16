Letter to the community

Some days I feel hope. Some days I feel sadness. Some days I feel motivation. Some days I feel panic. People smarter than me say this is a completely normal stress response to our current situation. They even call it a grief response. We’re grieving for what we’ve lost, and we’re scared that we may never get it back. The COVID-19 situation is changing more rapidly than we can possibly follow. The live entertainment industry has ground to a halt and will likely be one of the last to return to normalcy - Whatever that new normal looks like. I honestly have no idea what the music industry, Billings, the country, or the world will look like tomorrow, much less by the time this is published. I’m focusing on what I can control right now.

Now, I’m not one of those people that think everyone should be “productive” right now. It’s not that simple, because again, we’re in a state of shock and grief. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. Sometimes we’re just proud that we actually showered. However, in the moments where we do feel hope and motivation, we do have the opportunity to create something, and process what we’re going through. That’s one of the only things that we have control over right now. To be creative beings. In the moments I daydream about feeling the pulse of live music again, I get very excited about what that might look like. Hundreds and thousands of creative individuals bursting at the seams to show the world what they’ve created. I can’t wait to see what you come up with.