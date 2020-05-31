Letter to the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the owner of a downtown store front in Red Lodge, I have more than seven years of experiences interacting with community members and visitors – and visitors who come to feel like community members.

Having lived in Red Lodge for longer than 12 years, I can attest to the specialness of this place. The connectedness of this community is reflected in the abundance of non-profits, the way neighbors look out for each other, and the plethora of local Facebook pages to help us find owners of lost pets, share wildlife sightings, and swap our belongings, among other things.

And we know how to crisisur

The recent pandemic has reinforced my sense that there is no where I’d rather be in a crisis than Red Lodge. From the first day that Honey’s limited business in response to COVID-19 concerns, locals phoned in take-out orders, purchased gift cards for themselves, and more often, to give to others. Customers from out of state sent money to buy meals for locals experiencing economic loss, or to put in the tip jar for our staff. The effort being made to support local businesses has buoyed my spirits throughout.