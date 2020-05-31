Letter to the community

As the owner of a downtown store front in Red Lodge, I have more than seven years of experiences interacting with community members and visitors – and visitors who come to feel like community members.
Having lived in Red Lodge for longer than 12 years, I can attest to the specialness of this place. The connectedness of this community is reflected in the abundance of non-profits, the way neighbors look out for each other, and the plethora of local Facebook pages to help us find owners of lost pets, share wildlife sightings, and swap our belongings, among other things.
And we know how to crisisur
The recent pandemic has reinforced my sense that there is no where I’d rather be in a crisis than Red Lodge. From the first day that Honey’s limited business in response to COVID-19 concerns, locals phoned in take-out orders, purchased gift cards for themselves, and more often, to give to others. Customers from out of state sent money to buy meals for locals experiencing economic loss, or to put in the tip jar for our staff. The effort being made to support local businesses has buoyed my spirits throughout.
As our phased re-opening begins, I have concerns. Like so many, I am concerned for my personal safety and the safety of my community, as well as our economic well-being. And the truth is, I miss you. I miss the customers who come in so often that we start their order when we see their car pull up. I miss the folks from Billings and surrounding towns, eager on their way to the woods. I miss the lit-up faces of tourists discovering Red Lodge for the first time.
While I maintain a safe distance, I cannot help but feel like the residents and business owners of Red Lodge have our arms linked together in solidarity. Our handwash stations are out, sanitizers and bleach bottles are lined up, and our doors are re-opening.
Despite my uncertainty about the future, I’m certain that there’s no place I’d rather be in difficult, unpredictable times like these – and no group of people I’d rather be with – than this beautiful, mostly predictable, feels-like-family town of Red Lodge.
