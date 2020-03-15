Lewistown homicide suspect could be trying to hide in outbuildings along Missouri River

The man suspected of fatally shooting another man Saturday in Lewistown is an avid outdoorsman with extensive knowledge of the Missouri Breaks region and he may be trying to hide in unoccupied outbuildings along the Missouri River, according to the Lewistown Police Department.
The suspect, 47-year-old Douglas John Foster, should be considered armed and dangerous and a warrant for deliberate homicide has been issued for his arrest.
Residents of rural Fergus, Petroleum, Garfield, Blaine and Phillips counties "should be on heightened awareness" for Foster, according to a LPD press release issued Sunday afternoon.
Anyone who sees Foster or his vehicle should not approach and should instead call 911.
The warning about Foster's potential whereabouts was delivered in a press release issued by the police department Sunday afternoon.
The press release also identifies the shooting victim as 52-year-old David Byron Sessions. Sessions was found dead early Saturday morning. Police found him after receiving a 911 call for a gunshot would on the 100 block of Crystal Drive in Lewistown.
Foster was seen leaving the shooting early Saturday morning in a 1995 green Toyota Tacoma flatbed with Montana license plate no. 8-31182A, according to police.
Anyone with information about Foster or his whereabouts is asked to call the Lewistown Police Department at 535-1800 or Central Montana CrimeStoppers at 406-538-2746.