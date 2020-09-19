Libertarian presidential candidate stops in Billings with 45 days to election

As the Libertarian candidate, Jorgensen said she and her party provide an alternative to disaffected Democrats and Republicans. The priorities of the two, the former of which she said presses for more domestic spending and the latter demanding more military spending, has resulted in both getting their way putting the county in a deeper deficit.

The federal intrusion into local police forces, according to Jorgensen, has only compounded the tensions that have erupted into violence in the nation’s major cities. She said her administration would work to demilitarize the police, and cut off federal involvement in local law enforcement, which includes the DEA and the Department of Homeland Security.

Along with releasing all non-violent offenders incarcerated on drug charges, Jorgensen said she would prioritize bringing an end to the U.S.’s War on Terror, which has stretched into its 19th year. She said she envisioned the United States “one giant Switzerland. Armed and neutral.”

With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday, Jorgensen told the Gazette that she was a pioneer, and her condolences went out to her family. In a statement posted to her campaign website, she praised Ginsburg for her rulings in support of legalizing same-sex marriage and against the Virginia Military Institute’s male-only admissions policy.