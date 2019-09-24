The Billings Public Library has teamed up with the Art House Cinema & Pub and the Friends of Billings Public Library to bring the community a special program combining the love of books and cinema.
First, anyone interested may go to the library to receive copies of two unique books that depict the life of children in World War II Japanese internment camps: “Under the Blood-Red Sun” by Graham Salisbury and “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei.
“They Called Us Enemy” is an acclaimed graphic novel memoir of Takei’s childhood incarcerated in the World War II internment camps.
“Under the Blood-Red Sun” tells the story of a Japanese-American boy whose friendships with his baseball team endure even after he and his family are arrested and interned. It was adapted into a film in 2014 by director Tim Savage from a script by Salisbury.
On Oct. 15, a free screening of “Under the Blood-Red Sun” will take place at the Art House Cinema & Pub at 7 p.m. A brief discussion will follow, according to a press release from the library.
The books and film have been chosen as part of the library’s Year of Multicultural Literacy, and they continue the discussion begun at the library’s September 2019 Civil Conversation: “Owning Our History—Japanese Internment.”
The library has a limited number of the books to give out. Reading the books is not required to attend the screening. The books and the film screening are free.
For more information, contact the library by calling 657-8258 or emailing refdesk@ci.billings.mt.us.