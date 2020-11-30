Library hopes to bridge digital gap with mobile hot spots, aims to buy more

The Billings Public Library began offering free mobile hot spots for checkout to help bridge a "digital divide" in Montana earlier in the year, as schools, health care and services move online.

With demand for the devices growing, the library’s foundation is fundraising to purchase more.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, the library has been closed for in-person use, leaving those who have relied on its computers without a ready way to go online.

"I don’t know if people realize how much has to be done on the internet. Applying for jobs or unemployment, or if you want to file your income taxes," said Leslie Modrow, the Billings Public Library Foundation director. "Even for people to be able to stay in contact with a family member by Zoom or Skype. A lot of it is being done online"

Last month the library began to offer mobile hot spot devices for checkout. The devices can be taken home to connect their own phones, tablets or computers to WiFi.

Already, the demand that the library has seen for the devices convinced Modrow that there was a need for more.

The Billings Public Library Foundation is fundraising to buy 20 more mobile hot spot devices to add to the library's existing collection of 24.