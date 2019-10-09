The League of Women Voters and the Billings Public Library will host a City Council candidate forum in the library’s community room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. All candidates in the city’s five wards have been invited to participate.
The format for the event is threefold:
- Introductions: Council Candidates for the five wards will introduce themselves and provide a short statement.
- Questions and answers: Participants will break into smaller groups and disperse to other areas of the library where a moderator will ask questions submitted earlier by those in attendance. The format will promote casual conversations between the candidates from each ward, according to news release from the library.
- Social time: Participants will meet back in the community room for light refreshments and to visit with the candidates.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the library at 657-8258.