{{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters and the Billings Public Library will host a City Council candidate forum in the library’s community room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. All candidates in the city’s five wards have been invited to participate.

The format for the event is threefold:

  • Introductions: Council Candidates for the five wards will introduce themselves and provide a short statement.
  • Questions and answers: Participants will break into smaller groups and disperse to other areas of the library where a moderator will ask questions submitted earlier by those in attendance. The format will promote casual conversations between the candidates from each ward, according to news release from the library.
  • Social time: Participants will meet back in the community room for light refreshments and to visit with the candidates.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 657-8258.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0