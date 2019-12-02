Billings Public Library will host a series of coding programs for children and teens during Computer Science Education Week, Dec. 10-14. Children’s programs will take place in the Story Tower, and teen programs will be in the TECH Lab.
Children’s programs for ages up to 12 years include:
Kids Ready to Code: 4-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 13. Learn beginning coding through animation and other fun games. No knowledge or experience is needed.
Call 657-8256 to register for either date.
Teen programs for ages 13 and older include:
You have free articles remaining.
Code Your Own Hero: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Work with Scratch coding and design a superhero.
Figurative Language: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Explore figurative language like metaphors and hyperbole by designing a computer program where characters explore these figurative elements.
Call 657-8290 to register for teen programs.
The programs are free and open to the public. Billings Public Library is holding these programs as part of Google’s CS First initiative, and has received a $300 mini-grant to help create more coding opportunities for youth at the library.