Library hosting Stella Fong online cooking demonstration

Billings Public Library will host Stella Fong at noon on Thursday, Dec. 3 for an online holiday cooking demonstration. The talk will be presented through GoToMeeting.
Fong will cook up recipes from her new cookbook, “Flavors Under the Big Sky: Recipes and Stories from Yellowstone Public Radio.” According to a news release from the library, elk kielbasa with pomegranate and smashed potatoes with smoked trout will be served up for more intimate gatherings this season.
Fong is a wine and food educator, writer, community volunteer, host of Yellowstone Public Radio’s “Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region,” and author of “Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food.”
For more information or to register, email the library at refdesk@billingsmt.gov.
