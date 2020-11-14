Library hosting Stella Fong online cooking demonstration

Billings Public Library will host Stella Fong at noon on Thursday, Dec. 3 for an online holiday cooking demonstration. The talk will be presented through GoToMeeting.

Fong will cook up recipes from her new cookbook, “Flavors Under the Big Sky: Recipes and Stories from Yellowstone Public Radio.” According to a news release from the library, elk kielbasa with pomegranate and smashed potatoes with smoked trout will be served up for more intimate gatherings this season.

Fong is a wine and food educator, writer, community volunteer, host of Yellowstone Public Radio’s “Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region,” and author of “Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food.”

For more information or to register, email the library at refdesk@billingsmt.gov.

