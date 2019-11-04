Billings Public Library recently announced a new collaboration with the Human Relations Commission of the City of Billings, and a children’s literature assistant professor from Montana State University Billings.
The library plans to add new titles each month celebrating differences, the many cultures represented within our community, and the spectrum of thought and perspectives of its citizens. The list of titles is the result of the collaboration.
In a press release, Allynne Ellis, the library's new children’s librarian, said the organization supports, values and celebrates diversity and inclusion, and strives to curate a collection of resources that represent all demographics in the community. Ellis said it is important that all readers see themselves in the stories they explore, and the library believes an inclusive and welcoming community is a stronger community.
You have free articles remaining.
A public reception celebrating inclusivity and the collaboration is planned for 4 p.m. Nov. 7, in the children’s area of the library.
For more information, call 657-8258 or go to billingslibrary.org.