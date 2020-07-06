Library resumes Bookmobile, senior outreach services

The Billings Public Library recently announced its Bookmobile and senior outreach services have resumed operations. New safety precautions such as social distancing, personal protective equipment and utilizing a no-contact approach to delivering library items have been implemented. At this time, there is no browsing of either collection, according to a press release from the library.
Patrons may place items on hold to be picked up at any Bookmobile stop and residents of local senior care facilities may work with activity department staff at their residence or contact the library directly to arrange for delivery of requested items.
The Billings Public Library Bookmobile stops at 29 locations every two weeks in Yellowstone County.
The Senior Outreach Library visits 23 care facilities in Billings each month and also delivers to homebound individuals in the city.
Billings Public Library’s Bookmobile will make stops at the following sites this week:
- Tuesday: 12:30-2 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1810 Shiloh Road; 3-4:15 p.m. South Park, South 31st Street; 5-6:30 p.m. Briarwood Boulevard and Turnberry Circle.
- Wednesday: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. City College Library, 3803 Central Ave.; 2-3 p.m. Brush Meadow Apartments, 1203 Lake Elmo Road; 3:45-4:45 p.m. Hemingway Avenue and Poe Street.
- Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Custer, 322 Sixth St.; 3-4 p.m. Pompeys Pillar.
- Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Avenue D and 15t Street West; 2-3 p.m. Poly Drive and Westfield Drive; 4-4:45 p.m. Bobby Jones Boulevard and 54th Street West.
For monthly bookmobile schedules, and a schedule of the care facilities served by BPL Senior Outreach services, go to billingslibrary.org.
The Bookmobile librarian may be contacted by calling 406-657-3091. The Senior Outreach librarian may be contacted by calling 406-657-8255. Both staff members may also be reached by emailing libraryoutreach@billingsmt.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.