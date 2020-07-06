Library resumes Bookmobile, senior outreach services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Public Library recently announced its Bookmobile and senior outreach services have resumed operations. New safety precautions such as social distancing, personal protective equipment and utilizing a no-contact approach to delivering library items have been implemented. At this time, there is no browsing of either collection, according to a press release from the library.

Patrons may place items on hold to be picked up at any Bookmobile stop and residents of local senior care facilities may work with activity department staff at their residence or contact the library directly to arrange for delivery of requested items.

The Billings Public Library Bookmobile stops at 29 locations every two weeks in Yellowstone County.

The Senior Outreach Library visits 23 care facilities in Billings each month and also delivers to homebound individuals in the city.

Billings Public Library’s Bookmobile will make stops at the following sites this week: