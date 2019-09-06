Billings Public Library will host a talk and book signing with Juliet Cutler, author of the memoir, “Among the Maasai,” on Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Community Room at 7 p.m.
Cutler is a writer, educator, and designer of award-winning exhibits for museums, parks, and cultural centers throughout the world. Cutler grew up in Billings, graduating from West High in 1992. Her teaching career began in Tanzania 20 years ago, and since that time she has been an advocate for empowering at-risk girls through education. She holds a master’s degree in English from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of North Dakota, according to a press release from the library.
In 1999, Cutler left Billings to teach at the first school for Maasai girls in East Africa, beginning a lifelong journey to empower girls through education. The book details how Cutler soon learned that behind their shy smiles and timid facades, her Maasai students are much stronger than they appear. For them, adolescence requires navigating a risky world of forced marriages, rape and genital cutting, all in the midst of a culture grappling with globalization. In the face of these challenges, these young women believe education offers hope, and so, against all odds, they set off alone ― traveling hundreds of miles and even forsaking their families ― simply to go to school.
At the talk, Cutler will discuss her memoir of this experience, which focuses on the transformative power of education for girls in Tanzania, and host a book signing. The book will be available for purchase, and proceeds will support education for at-risk Maasai girls. This is free and opent to the public.
Additional events with Juliet Cutler are also planned in Billings, Absarokee, and Bozeman. To view a schedule, go to julietcutler.com/news-events