Billings Public Library invites the community to join a Civil Conversation regarding the relocation and confinement of U.S. residents during World War II. The program will take place in the library’s community room at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The featured speaker will be Dakota Russell, who will talk about the ramifications of the Japanese internment for those who went through it and for the country. A discussion will follow.
In 1942, Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the incarceration of 110,000 residents, immigrants and citizens, with Japanese ancestry living in the western states. The legacies of that decision are still echoing within the American consciousness.
Russell has spent the past 20 years working in the field of cultural interpretation, according to a press release from the library. He is the executive director at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Park County, Wyoming.
The program is free and open to the public.