{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Public Library in cooperation with the Montana State Library invites the public to a hands-on workshop to introduce participants to Montana Land Information and the State’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

The workshop is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the library’s community room and will cover the following topics:

  • Searching property information.
  • Exploring maps.
  • Identifying land ownership.

Although not required, attendees are asked to bring a Wi-Fi-enabled laptop in order to explore the websites, according to the library.

For more information about the workshop, call the library at 657-8290. For more information about GIS efforts in Montana, go to geoinfo.msl.mt.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0