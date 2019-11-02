The Billings Public Library in cooperation with the Montana State Library invites the public to a hands-on workshop to introduce participants to Montana Land Information and the State’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
The workshop is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the library’s community room and will cover the following topics:
- Searching property information.
- Exploring maps.
- Identifying land ownership.
Although not required, attendees are asked to bring a Wi-Fi-enabled laptop in order to explore the websites, according to the library.
For more information about the workshop, call the library at 657-8290. For more information about GIS efforts in Montana, go to geoinfo.msl.mt.gov.