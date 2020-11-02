 Skip to main content
Library to remain closed; curbside services still available
The Billings Public Library will continue to be closed to the public until Jan. 4, 2021, in response to the continued upward trend of daily positive COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County.

The library will continue offering curbside pickup. Curbside hours will not change, and will continue to be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to a news release from the library. Additionally, the library offers a variety of online services and resources available 24/7.

The Bookmobile and Senior Outreach services will continue as usual.

For curbside delivery instructions, online resources, remote program details, and updates, go to the library’s website or social media pages.

