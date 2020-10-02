Library's 'Food for Thought: An Evening of Great Conversation' returning virtually

The Billings Public Library Foundation’s popular event, “Food for Thought, An Evening of Great Conversation,” will continue virtually with four evenings of different conversations and hosts, all from the comforts of home.

Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 14-16, the Billings Public Library Foundation will offer nightly events including hands-on experiences of how-to-make-a-cocktail, plus the well-known Table Conversations.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, David Baldacci, world-acclaimed author, will headline the event with a conversation starting at 6:30 p.m. Interview and an audience Q&A session will be facilitated by Mark Parker.

Proceeds from Food for Thought will go towards supporting BPLF efforts in supporting early childhood literacy with programs like 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, according to a press release from the library.

Topic descriptions and ticket information can be found on the library foundation’s website at www.billingslibraryfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0