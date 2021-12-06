License fees to set up marijuana business in Billings could get pricey

Of that $68,190, Zoeller calculated that $52,887 would be spent on code enforcement. From there, he split the costs across six business categories and factored them into the fee for the business license. Manufacturing was at the high end at $4,750. At the low end was transportation at $55.

A standard Billings business license is $55.

But rather than have a different fee for each type of business, council members ended up asking staff to come up with a flat fee model where each business type is charged the same fee. Averaged out, it would be roughly $3,700 per license.

Council will vote on a final business license fee proposal at its Dec. 20 meeting.

Medical marijuana dispensaries and the non-storefront elements of the recreational marijuana business will be limited to those areas in the city that are zoned industrial and heavy commercial, and sit at least 1,000 feet from neighborhoods, schools, churches, parks, addiction recovery centers and youth centers.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.