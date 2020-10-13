License plate designed by Livingston artist benefits Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness

The Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation has released the only Montana specialty license plate with original art by renowned Livingston artist Parks Reece. The plate became available in August and has already sold out twice at the Park County Treasurer’s office.

Reece’s distinctive paintings, lithographs, and prints are pun-driven surrealist reflections of wildlife, wildlands, and people in the West, where mythology and modern life overlap.

The brightly colored plate is available throughout Montana at local county treasurers’ offices when plates are renewed, or drivers can upgrade current plates to the new design.

The extra cost for the sponsored plate includes a tax-deductable $25 donation to the nonprofit ABWF, according to a news release from the organization. Purchasing the plate will support stewardship of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness and appreciation of wild lands.

