District 7 HRDC offers energy assistance through LIEAP, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program for individuals and families struggling to pay the cost of heating their homes. LIEAP is designed to pay a portion of the eligible applicant’s heating bill directly to the utility provider. Assistance is based on income eligibility and other criteria and is available to both homeowners and renters.
Applications for assistance will be accepted through April. In a press release, HRDC encouraged individuals to submit their energy assistance application as soon as possible.
For an application, contact HRDC at 406-247-4778, go to hrdc7.org, or stop by our HRDC in Billings at 3116 First Ave. N., or Hardin at 501 N. Center Ave. Applications can also be mailed to individuals, upon request.