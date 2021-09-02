LifeWays hosting child care workshop

Billings Gazette
LifeWays is hosting a 2-hour workshop for child care providers and parents featuring local professionals with guest presenters Mary O’Connell and Cynthia Aldinger.
The free workshop will be held Friday, Sept. 10 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Crow Agency Public School Library, 101 Makata Street, 3rd St. in Crow Agency.
For information and registration, visit lifewaysnorthamerica.org/teaching-children-ways-of-life/
Call Dave & Bonnie Graber with questions at 406-665-3373 or 406-665-5714.
