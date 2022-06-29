LIFTT awarded $30K grant

Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT) has received a grant received from the Oro y Plata Foundation in the amount of $30,000 to create the “Jackie Kimbrough Emergency Fund,” to assist LIFTT consumers in financial distress, the organization announced Wednesday.

Named in honor of a former employee of the agency who died in 2021, LIFTT plans to use the Emergency Fund to help people with disabilities meet unanticipated expenses. To qualify for assistance, consumers cannot receive assistance from any other available federal and state program funding. The expenses that can be paid for with funds from the emergency fund vary from significant home repairs to replacing appliances.

LIFTT is a Montana nonprofit corporation organized as a Center for Independent Living (CIL). As part of a nationwide network of CILs, LIFTT provides people with disabilities opportunities for independent living services in Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, Golden Valley, McCone, Musselshell, Prairie, Powder River, Richland, Rosebud, Stillwater, Treasure, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties.

According to Carlos Ramalho, LIFTT’s Executive Director, the creation of this fund is, “an effort to help our consumers – persons with disabilities – stay in their homes, live independently, be able to participate in their communities, and avoid institutionalization.

“LIFTT would like to thank the Oro y Plata Foundation for this generous grant to get the fund started; we hope many others will help make it grow over time by their contributions,” Ramalho said.

If you are interested in donating to LIFTT for the Kimbrough Memorial Fund, you are a person with a disability and in need of LIFTT's services or you want to volunteer visit https://liftt.org, call (406) 259-5181 or contact Ramalho at (406) 294-5190 or carlosr@liftt.org

