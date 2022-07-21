LIFTT Billings office to host ADA celebration July 26

The Biden administration is warning pharmacies not to discriminate against women who may seek reproductive health prescriptions, including some that might be involved in ending a pregnancy. The Department of Health and Human Services says pharmacies receiving federal money from programs such as Medicare and Medicaid cannot discriminate in how they supply medications or advise patients on prescriptions. The agency notes that discrimination against people based on their pregnancy or related conditions would be a form of sex discrimination. Wednesday’s announcement comes after last month’s Supreme Court’s decision that ended a constitutional right to abortion.