LIFTT Billings office to host ADA celebration July 26

Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT) is hosting a community celebration on July 26 to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The landmark bipartisan civil rights legislation was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in a White House ceremony on July 26, 1990.

The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of the LIFTT office at 1201 Grand Ave. It will feature a free BBQ lunch of hot dogs, bananas and bottled water as well brief greetings and reflections on the importance of the ADA from members of the LIFTT team and local elected officials.

The ADA marks the first time in history a nation put into law the concept that people with disabilities are entitled to the same rights, protections and access to their communities as anyone else, noted LIFTT public relations and government affairs coordinator Jed Barton.

