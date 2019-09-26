Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow is offering a free five-session course called “Financial Literacy for Adults.”
Being able to manage finances is a critical skill for anyone, but is particularly critical for people with disabilities looking to live independently.
The course is open to anyone interested. Participants will learn how to create and maintain a household budget, as well as resources, techniques and tips on how to manage spending habits, according to a press release from the organization.
Classes will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 2-30, at the LIFTT office located at 1201 Grand Ave.
To register, call LIFTT at 259-5181 during regular business hours. Those needing special accommodations may make a request while registering.