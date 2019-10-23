Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow will offer a nine-session workshop titled, "Living Well with a Disability."
Classes will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 29-Dec. 31, at the LIFTT office, 1201 Grand Ave.
Using a curriculum developed by the Disability & Health program at the University of Montana's Rural Institute, "Living Well with a Disability" introduces a goal-setting approach and teaches problem-solving skills, according to a news release from LIFTT. It also provides tools for managing health and making healthy lifestyle changes, increasing physical activity, developing and maintaining healthy relationships, improving nutrition, avoiding depression and frustration, and advocating for community change.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone completing all sessions of the workshop will receive a certificate.
For more information or to register, contact Brent Morris by calling 259-5181 or emailing brentm@liftt.org during regular business hours. Anyone needing special accommodations should request them when registering.