LIFTT opens Glendive office

Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) has opened a new office in Glendive to accommodate the growing need for independent living services in the eastern portion of the agency’s 18-county service area, the organization recently announced in a press release.

The Glendive office is located at 100½ S. Merrill St., Unit 12, and may be reached by calling 406-606-1766 or emailing jenh@liftt.org

Presently, the new office is staffed by Jen Hawkinson, an independent living specialist who will act as LIFTT’s frontline presence in Eastern Montana communities, providing the region’s disability community with programs and services in several core areas including: Information and Referral, Advocacy, Peer Support, Skills Training, Youth Transition, and Institutional Transitions. Hawkinson has many years of experience in the human service field and has long been a part of the Glendive community.