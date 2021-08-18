LIFTT picnic canceled, office closed for in-person appointments

Due to the uncertainty created by the rising number of cases of COVID-19 and variants in Yellowstone County; LIFTT has made the decision to again close the office at 1201 Grand Ave. to the public. In addition, the community picnic scheduled for Billings Rose Park on Friday, Aug. 20 has been canceled.

LIFTT team members will continue working from the office during regular business hours, but the outside doors will be locked, and no walk-in traffic will be admitted to the building.

Consumers needing to make an appointment with their Independent Living Specialist or PCA program manager may do so but will only be admitted to the office after completing a COVID-19 self-disclosure form and observing the COVID-19 protocols including masking and sanitation.

"We ask that our consumers please, if possible, conduct their business with their IL Specialists and PCA program managers through telephone calls, emails, and other electronic means before scheduling an appointment," said Jed Barton, LIFTT outreach and government affairs coordinator in a press release.

"The team at LIFTT looks forward to the day when we can get back to in-person appointments and events without unduly putting at risk the health and safety of the communities we serve."

