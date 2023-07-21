Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT) invites the community to join together Wednesday, July 26 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Billings LIFTT office, 1201 Grand Avenue.

The event is a celebration of the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

From noon to 2 p.m., there will be a Job and Resource Fair in the front parking lot where all are invited to explore job opportunities as well as programs and services that can help them obtain skills and resources that promote independence.

In addition to the information tables, the RiverStone Health mobile vaccination unit will be on-site offering to those 18 years and older, COVID-19, Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and HPV vaccines (Human papillomavirus). Those wishing to receive shots are asked to have their insurance information with them if available.

The 406 Wings food truck will be on-site and at 1 p.m. there will be Free ADA birthday cake, ice cream, and coffee courtesy of LIFTT, Altana FCU, and City Brew.

At 2 p.m. in the LIFTT Community Room, disabled and political leaders will offer brief remarks on the meaning of the ADA and how integrated employment is critical for the creation of a truly diverse and inclusive society.

For more information about the event please contact Carlos Ramalho, LIFTT Executive Director, at (406) 294-5190, carlosr@liftt.org, or Jed Barton, LIFTT’s Communications Coordinator at (406) 294-5186, jedb@liftt.org.

LIFTT thanks the following businesses and organizations for prioritizing disability inclusion in the workforce: RiverStone Health, STEP Inc., the Billings Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Yellowstone County, Montana Job Service, Montana Vocational Rehabilitation & Blind Low Vision Services, The Montana Statewide Independent Living Council, the Healthy by Design Coalition, The Montana Department of Justice, and the Montana Commissioner of Insurance and Securities.