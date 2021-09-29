LIFTT to host virtual screening of documentary 'Crip Camp' Sept. 30

Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) invites the public to join in the virtual screening via Zoom of the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Crip Camp” on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

"Crip Camp," tells the story of a group of disabled teens who first met at a ramshackle summer camp in New York State in the late 1960s and how they banded together to work toward a brighter future not just for themselves but for all people with disabilities and shape a new culture of love, pride, and acceptance.