LIFTT to host virtual screening of documentary 'Crip Camp' Sept. 30

Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) invites the public to join in the virtual screening via Zoom of the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Crip Camp” on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

"Crip Camp," tells the story of a group of disabled teens who first met at a ramshackle summer camp in New York State in the late 1960s and how they banded together to work toward a brighter future not just for themselves but for all people with disabilities and shape a new culture of love, pride, and acceptance.

A discussion of the film and its lessons for the disability community today and the future follows the viewing. For more information, please contact Tanya Thomas at (406) 690-6324 or tanyat@liftt.org.

