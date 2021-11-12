Light painting (and a love story): Billings photographer creates otherworldly images with light

What is your philosophy when it comes to making art?

Art is both uniquely personal and universal. The urge to explore and express artistically what we experience as humans living in this cosmos is something humans have shared down throughout time, a way we discover things about ourselves and the world we live in, as well as share and pass down to our fellow humans. Every individual who has ever, does, or will exist has their own unique way of perceiving and interacting with the world, and I think it's beautiful that we all have the ability to share our own personal experience with others via art. Through art, we can learn and experience things that broaden our perspectives on life, and which opens us up to more empathy and tolerance of people whose lives are quite different than our own.

Advice I'd give is to own your own experience — sure, humbly and openly learn from others, and adopt techniques and styles from art you admire, but realize that your perspective on the world is unique, and you have the wonderful responsibility of sharing that with the rest of the world. Look within and always add your unique flair to your art.

Your photograph is full of fantasy and imagination, yet it’s grounded in technique. How do you merge all these elements together?