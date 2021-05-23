Light up summertime fun with outdoor fixtures

Finally, light the lower levels. Low-level lighting includes pathway lights, stair lighting and under surface lights. Pathway lighting usually requires fewer lights than one might think – it doesn’t have to feel like a runway to help you safely negotiate the path. Stair lights are often small LED lights or LED tape lights placed in the stair rise or under the lip of the stair tread. In-floor recessed lights in corners or near steps and seating areas pair well with high-level string lights.

Outdoor lighting - the particulars

Start small. Outdoor lighting can easily be overdone. When you look out your backyard at night you don’t want to see a black hole, but you don’t want it to simulate the Vegas strip either. Go slowly. Add stair lighting then wait and see, maybe under-rail tape LED lights or solar post caps are next. Less is always more when it comes to outdoor lighting.

Be mindful of the power source. Most deck and landscape lights are powered by low voltage electricity or the sun. With low voltage lighting, you may need a professional to install a transformer to convert your home’s 120-volt power to 12-volts. Although solar lighting continues to evolve, it is still dim and inconsistent. Solar lights create a nice glow but are unreliable for true illumination.