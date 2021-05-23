Light up summertime fun with outdoor fixtures

Warmer weather means swimming pools and Slip ‘N Slides, backyard barbecues and yard parties. With exterior lighting being key to allowing this summertime fun to continue deep into the night, it’s surprising how often it’s overlooked. When lighting outdoor areas, you want to strike a balance between creating ambiance and minimizing distractions from the night sky. The best way to achieve this subtle feel is a three-tier approach.
The three tiers
The first tier: High-level lighting. High-level lighting is up-lighting trees or installing a weatherproof chandelier. If your deck has an overhanging roof, recessed lights are also a great option. Overhanging roofs are perfect for outdoor ceiling fans which not only provide light, but also cool the space and help clear it of flying bugs. String lights are members of this high-level tier as well. Place string lights on a switched outlet and turn the space fun and festive in a single flip. String lights can be attached to the eaves, strung from the posts of a gazebo or through the branches of trees – above wherever you gather.
Next, light the mid-range. Mid-range lights would include sconces and tabletop lanterns. Lanterns are a cheap and easy way to add light to your outdoor space. They can be battery-operated or solar and are so portable they can go anywhere on the deck. Solar or LED post caps and under-rail lights also assist in lighting this mid-range tier.
Finally, light the lower levels. Low-level lighting includes pathway lights, stair lighting and under surface lights. Pathway lighting usually requires fewer lights than one might think – it doesn’t have to feel like a runway to help you safely negotiate the path. Stair lights are often small LED lights or LED tape lights placed in the stair rise or under the lip of the stair tread. In-floor recessed lights in corners or near steps and seating areas pair well with high-level string lights.
Outdoor lighting - the particulars
Start small. Outdoor lighting can easily be overdone. When you look out your backyard at night you don’t want to see a black hole, but you don’t want it to simulate the Vegas strip either. Go slowly. Add stair lighting then wait and see, maybe under-rail tape LED lights or solar post caps are next. Less is always more when it comes to outdoor lighting.
Be mindful of the power source. Most deck and landscape lights are powered by low voltage electricity or the sun. With low voltage lighting, you may need a professional to install a transformer to convert your home’s 120-volt power to 12-volts. Although solar lighting continues to evolve, it is still dim and inconsistent. Solar lights create a nice glow but are unreliable for true illumination.
Don’t be too flashy. Most outdoor lighting isn’t about showcasing the fixture but rather the landscape. Outdoor lighting should seem natural, as if it’s coming from the night sky and not an artificial source. When you can, hide fixtures in the landscape or hardscape.
Use dimmers. Dimming is a popular technology that’s moved from the inside out. It’s even now possible to tweak lights from a smartphone – dim them or change their color entirely from the palm of your hand. Dimming or not, to create the kind of candlelight ambiance you want from your outdoor lighting select an exterior bulb color around 2700 Kelvin.